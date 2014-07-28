Hefty exporter stocks look set to keep a lid on soybeans: Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A general rebuilding in global inventories has been widely cited as the chief culprit behind the pronounced retreat seen in crop prices in recent months, with new crop corn, wheat and soybean prices all currently languishing near their lowest levels since 2010.

But it is the inventories held by the main exporters of those crops which are the more important gauge of price potential going forward, and by current measures suggest that soybeans will have the toughest time of all the major crops in staging a recovery unless the U.S. crop encounters hostile conditions over the final weeks of the growing season.

CORN AND WHEAT NOW LARGELY ‘IN THE BAG’

With the U.S. winter wheat crop now mostly harvested, and more than half the corn crop pollinating amid friendly conditions, a growing number of traders and market participants view the supply side of both those crops as being largely known and unlikely to be altered too much between now and the corn harvest in early fall.

The latest estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture put global corn stocks at just over 188 million metric tonnes, and world wheat stocks at just shy of 190 million tonnes, making a combined grain pile of more than 375 million tonnes – the largest since 2000.

These ample reserves are prompting grain traders to switch their focus to the demand side of the equation in search of signs for how much and when both these markets are likely to stage price recoveries.

Escalating livestock herd building, ethanol production and exports are the chief pillars of corn demand, while domestic and international milling demand is the chief use for wheat.

On all counts, the recent slump in grain values is boosting end-user profitability, so the prospects look good for a robust recovery in consumer demand for both crops over the coming weeks and months if prices remain under pressure.

At the same time, cash-rich American producers are in no rush to sell either crop at the current price levels, and look set to tap into the abundant storage networks located across the country so as to keep large tonnages of those crops off the market.

This miserly sales pace coupled with improving end-user margins look set foster a sense of underlying support in both markets, and could well set the stage for a gradual push higher in both crops over the latter half of 2014.

SOY STRUGGLES

Due to the still delicate phase of the U.S. soybean crop, soybean prices have averted much of the aggressive selling pressure seen in corn and wheat.

Indeed, while new crop corn prices are down roughly 18 percent since the start of the year, and December wheat futures down around 13 percent, November soybean futures values have fallen less than 6 percent on enduring concerns that the U.S. crop may still encounter hostile growing conditions over the final weeks of the growing season.

This all means that exporters likely hold the key to the outlook for soybean prices, and given their collective record-large stocks are likely to be forced to sell their excess supplies during periods of price strength which will likely limit soybean price potential for the near to medium term.