Soy speculators betting against late-summer rally: Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A late-summer rally in the soybean futures price became such a prominent fixture from 2010 to 2013 that many producers and traders of the crop came to view it as just as dependable as other events like planting, pod-fill and harvest.

But most large speculators seem to think that the soy market will miss out on such a rally this year, judging by the recent explosion of futures and options bets that have brought non-commercial traders to their largest net-short position since before 2006.

As the crop enters its most critical yield-defining growth phase, growers and long-biased traders no doubt still hope new-crop soybean prices will extend the average 7.8 percent gain from late July to mid-September of the past four years.

But fast-money traders seem to be banking on a return to the 2004-2009 era, when new crop prices declined more times than they rallied over the final weeks of the growing season.

END OF AN ERA?

The latest breakdown of trader positions in the soybean futures and options market provided by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed large speculators had amassed their biggest net-short stance since the CFTC started providing its weekly supplemental report.

This more than 66,000-contract net short position the last week of July contrasts with a more than 60,000-contract net long stance of a year earlier, reflecting the pessimism of non-commercial traders about soybeans’ price prospects.

The bearish outlook stems mainly from the abundant expanse of soybean crops across the U.S. heartland. They have been rated in their best condition in years at this juncture in the growing season.

Indeed, general field conditions across the majority of the U.S. crop belt have been so crop-friendly since the start of the growing season that the emerging harvest is expected to more than fully replenish the nation’s stockpiles and potentially generate the largest surplus of U.S. supplies since regular recordkeeping began in the mid-1960s.

This projected surge in supplies has in turn fueled a broad souring in market sentiment among speculators, who since June 1 have lifted their short-sided bets in soybeans futures and options by 141 percent, or 115,000 contracts, to an all-time high.

This swell in short-selling interest has itself brought about a decline in soybean prices, which have also been under pressure from soft end-user interest for deferred-delivery periods.

But the short-sided stance of the non-commercial community is so large that it suggests speculative traders expect much more price weakness to come.

BUCKING THE TREND

Naturally, not everyone in the soybean market is anticipating a large break in prices at the tail end of the growing season, as more than 1,000 call options tied to the $12.00 a bushel strike price have been bought since early July. Those options allow the holder the right to buy September soybean futures at $12 a bushel at any point before the options’ expiration on Aug. 22.

As September soybean futures now trade below $11.30 a bushel, those options purchases are clearly a bullish punt on the market for the coming few weeks.

But a larger number of traders appear to be in the bearish camp. Buyers of the nearly 3,000 September $11 puts that have been sold since early July seem to expect the underlying futures market to continue grinding lower over the near to medium term.

