Corn speculator position much bigger than it looks: Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - At just 517 contracts, the current net position held by fund managers and other large speculators in the corn market looks about as non-committal as it gets, and suggests non-commercial traders have very little exposure to corn in the run up to harvest.

But in actuality speculators are sitting on more than 1.5 billion bushels of corn on both the long and short sides of the market, which marks the largest balanced exposure held by the speculator community in more than 8 years.

This means that far from being uncommitted to corn, fund managers are actually deploying substantial positions in corn and are merely being counterbalanced by equal-sized holdings on the opposite side of the market. And this in turn suggests that once one side of the market eventually capitulates, they will have a substantial number of contracts to unwind before exiting the market completely that will likely have a strong impact on prices.

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE

Grain market trackers are used to assessing speculative trader positioning on a net basis, interpreting net long exposure as reflective of a bullish view on the market and a net short stance as a bearish bias.

A net even position, such as that held currently by non-commercials, is widely viewed as indicative of a neutral market view, and is often portrayed by market commentators as if speculators have funds parked on the sidelines until a compelling opportunity arises.

Yet with more than 300,000 contracts deployed on both the long and short sides of the corn futures and options arena, speculative traders are already heavily committed to this market, and so have a strong vested interest in where prices head next.

Long-biased non-commercials have held their exposure to corn fairly steady for the last several weeks, straddling the 300,000 contract mark since early April.

Short-sided positions have shown much more movement, climbing from 100,000 lots in early April to more than 330,000 contracts in mid-August as the U.S. corn crop got planted and then flourished amid broadly non-threatening weather conditions.

The latest assessment of speculative trader positioning – released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the weekly Commitments of Traders report – revealed that long positions in corn futures and options nosed to 315,126 contracts lately and their highest level since September 2012.

Meanwhile, short-sided positions showed their first weekly decline since May last week, shrinking from just over 330,000 contracts to 314,609 lots.

These gyrations have left the speculative net position nicely balanced with a modest skew to the upside.

But with more than 3 billion bushels of ownership in play, speculators are clearly anything but neutral in terms of their views and expectations for the market going forward.

SHRINKING SHORTS TO PROVIDE SUPPORT?

Traders holding a short position in corn futures since April have been rewarded with a roughly 28 percent decline in corn prices to their lowest levels since mid-2010.

Broadly friendly weather conditions across the Midwest during the growing season fostered the development of what is expected to come in as the largest corn crop in history, leaving traders, producers and consumers alike concerned about the potential for fresh supplies to overwhelm storage and logistics infrastructure at harvest.

However, now that the lion’s share of growing season is complete, crop forecasters are starting to release yield estimates that are not quite as astronomical as many had expected, leaving some market trackers wondering if the high water mark has now been established in terms of crop size projections.

If that’s the case, some traders who have been sitting on short positions for the past several weeks will be inclined to unwind that exposure and take profits. Indeed, there is some evidence of that having already taken place in the latest accounting of fund positions.

If more traders start to buy into the notion that short positions should now be cut as the growing season winds down, corn prices may find support from the flow of buying tied to those traders buying back their previously sold contracts.

At the same time, long-biased traders are likely to take heart from the fact that widely tracked yield estimates are falling short of many projections just as the multi-year low price of corn boosts profitability for nearly all grain end users.

Should forthcoming yield revisions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture also come in slightly lower than the prevailing market consensus, bullish sentiment could well build momentum and trigger an additional flow of buying from the speculative community.

Naturally, many short-biased speculators will likely stick to their guns and may even expand their positions in the weeks ahead on the assumption that the onset of harvest will force prices even lower before the end of the year. In 2013, non-commercial short positions in corn continued to swell into November before contracting over the final weeks of the year.

But, with the current short stance up more than 200 percent since April to its second highest level ever for this time of year, speculative traders may view any additional upside room for short exposure as fairly limited, especially in light of the emerging uncertainty surrounding national yield estimates.

At the same time, with long positions still more than 30 percent smaller than the all-time peak of more than 470,000 contracts, bullish-biased traders may feel there is ample room for additional inflows of speculative interest before risking becoming frothy.

Either way, with longs and shorts sitting on positions in excess of 300,000 contracts, neither side is likely to sit by and watch prices move against them as if they were neutral observers. Instead, both sets of traders can be expected to decisively participate in the corn market going forward, even if it is only to unwind their current stance.