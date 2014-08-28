Soybean options hint price rebound may be looming: Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices have been pummeled lately on the back of expectations for a record large crop, with soybean futures falling to fresh four-year lows this week as yield-boosting rains descended across the Midwest.

Combined with the approach of the South American soybean-planting season next month, the general prognosis for a massive U.S. crop is widely expected to continue weighing on U.S. soybean values for the foreseeable future.

Even so, a recent sharp climb in purchases of bullish November call options tied to strike prices between $10.00 and $11.00 per bushel suggests some traders are bracing for a pop higher in prices over the near term that could signal a rebound is in the offing for the soybean market.

SIGNALING A SNAPBACK

While most soy market participants expect the soybean market to remain mired in a downward grind for the medium term, some traders are betting that prices will snap higher over the shorter run to break the recent losing streak.

And there are a number of technical as well as fundamental factors that could cause such a contra-trend development.

From a technical analysts’ perspective, November soybean futures are fast approaching oversold status on the charts, with the widely tracked Relative Strength Index dipping under 32 on its 0-100 scale, where any reading under 30 is viewed as oversold and any reading above 70 is deemed overbought. The last time the November soybean RSI slipped to 30 was around July 22-23 – shortly before prices underwent a five-day, 30-cent rally fueled mainly by technical buying.

Another closely watched chart gauge is the Slow Stochastics indicator, which again is currently registering its most oversold status in around a month, and so is being interpreted by many chart trackers as indicative that a short-term corrective rally in soybean prices may be looming.

Many of the buyers of these options may well also hold short positions in the futures arena, and are using the options exposure as a hedge against any unexpected rallies in soybean prices over the near to medium term.

But other buyers are likely to be merely looking for a way to bet on a short-term push higher in soybean prices without the high cost and financial commitment of a futures position. Options offer the means to achieve that exposure, as call buyers only risk the purchase price of the option concerned and are not required to put up any margin positions in their trading accounts.

What’s more, options prices tend to outperform futures during any sudden changes in underlying price direction, and so stand a good chance of rewarding speculative purchasers should the technical indicators accurately foretell a recovery rally in soybean prices.

And regardless of the motivation behind the options purchases, the fact that all the main strikes just above where November futures are currently trading have seen a climb in call-side open interest lately suggests that a growing number of market participants are expecting a soy price recovery sooner rather than later.