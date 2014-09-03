Asia, MIST nations may lift U.S. out of corn glut: Maguire

CHICAGO Sep 3 (Reuters) - Bumper low-quality wheat crops across parts of Europe and the Black Sea region are widely expected to eat into U.S. corn exports over the coming year, potentially exacerbating a corn supply surplus for the 2014/15 marketing year.

But while U.S. corn shipments to Europe may indeed decline as excess feed-grade wheat supplies in that region displace imported maize in feed rations, consumers in other regions are likely to dial up their corn purchases over the coming year now that global grain prices are near multi-year lows.

Indeed, U.S. corn exports to a variety of key markets so far in 2014 are actually running well ahead last year’s pace, and could gather further momentum as consumers in those nations see usage margins widen to their best levels in years thanks to depressed corn values. Even exports to Asia – which have been hit by a shut-off in orders from China due to a skirmish over GMO-tainted shipments – are on pace to reach their largest total since 2011, while exports to Mexico look set to top 10 million tonnes for the first time.

And when you add in the fastest pace of corn shipments to the Middle East and North Africa since 2007, U.S. crop shippers should actually find some solace in the outlook for corn exports even if China sticks to its non-GMO stance and Europe’s excess of feed-grade wheat cuts off further U.S. corn exports to that region.

CHINA, EUROPE ONLY PART OF THE PUZZLE

Corn market bears have made a big deal in recent months about the bleak prospects for U.S. corn exports into China and Europe for the foreseeable future, and how the back-up of supplies that would normally make their way to those countries will likely keep domestic corn values under heavy pressure for the next several months.

But while Europe and China combined accounted for around 16 percent of U.S. corn exports in 2013, those two markets have only represented a noteworthy chunk of U.S. corn shipments over the past three to four years. From 2000 to 2010, the average amount of U.S. corn sold to those two regions amounted to less than 1 percent of the U.S. annual total, so a drop-off in exports to China and the eurozone could be viewed as a reversion to historical norms rather than a new and potentially bearish development.

At the same time, there have been steady increases in consumer demand lately from markets such as Mexico, the Middle East, and South Korea. Indeed, should the pace of shipments to those three markets seen over the first half of 2014 be sustained till year-end, those markets could well record their strongest corn import total since 2008.

For U.S. corn exporters, these purchases from MIST countries and other regions should be a cause for optimism, and could well offset projected downturns in demand from Europe and China and ensure the U.S. corn market averts the massive build in domestic stockpiles currently projected by market bears.

BIG SPENDERS

Another, more familiar grouping of key U.S. export markets is the “MIST” counties, made up of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea and Turkey. MIST countries rank first in terms of total amount spent on agricultural product imports from the United States, spending $16.3 billion over the first half of 2014 - more than Japan and the European Union combined last year.

The MIST nations also outspent most other countries on purchases of corn, spending more than $2 billion in 2013 and close to $1.8 billion over the first six months of 2014 alone. Indeed, only the entire continent of Asia has spent more on U.S. corn in recent years, and the gap between MIST expenditures and Asian expenditures has narrowed considerably in recent years as China backed off from U.S. purchases just as MIST buyers dialed up their consumption of the grain.

