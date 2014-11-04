Soymeal speculators, commercials set for messy standoff: Maguire

Ryan Roberts checks his soy bean crop in a field to see if it is ready for harvest in Minooka, Illinois, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Commercial soy processors may have been hit hardest by the recent surge in soymeal prices, but non-commercials or large speculators may suffer the most if there is a sudden and protracted setback, judging by the latest assessment of trader positioning.

According to the Commitments of Traders report released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, commercial traders had been sitting on record short exposure to the soymeal market in recent weeks as they anticipated a swell in soybean supplies from the ongoing record-large U.S. harvest would generate a steep rise in fresh meal production.

Yet harvest delays coupled with limited rail space for meal shipments caught meal suppliers in a bind, and forced a scramble for spot supplies that drove meal prices more than 20 percent higher during the month of October.

But commercial traders were not the only buyers. Non-commercials also joined the fray, and boosted their own long exposure to the market from around 103,000 contracts at the start of the month to a record 118,274 contracts as of the last reporting date in October. This allowed fast-money traders to participate in the steep meal market rally, and put them in a good position to profit from any additional meal price surges in the weeks ahead.

But this record-large long position also leaves speculators vulnerable to any sudden reversals in meal market momentum, which remains the scenario most favored by the commercial contingent, judging by the continuing climb in commercial short-sided futures exposure.

Should the commercial community be proved wrong in their expectations for an imminent rise in meal production and an improvement in the flow of supplies, then another round of spot market panic will likely ensue that should reward long-biased speculators handsomely.

But if the commercials are right, and supply disruptions are reduced materially in the weeks ahead, then those speculative traders who bought into the market during the recent upturn will be forced to dump their positions into a slumping market and may suffer steep losses in the process.

PLACING CONTRASTING BETS

Commercial and non-commercial traders usually hold mirror-image positions in the soymeal futures & options market, with commercials typically holding short derivatives as hedges against long exposure in the physical arena, and speculators preferring to be long futures.

And lately the net positions of both continents have moved in opposing lockstep, with non-commercial net length growing just as commercial short exposure increased.

But while the commercial net short position has expanded to its largest level since mid-June of 2014, the net-long position of speculators has swelled to its largest level in more than two years, revealing that the speculative position has hit a more significant historic benchmark that that of their commercial counterparts.

Speculative long positions also outpaced the build in commercial shorts last month, with commercial shorts growing by 13 percent compared to the 15 percent expansion in speculative length.

This aggressive positioning by non-commercials could pay dividends if the recent spell of rail congestion across the Midwest continues to stifle meal movement to end-user markets and causes further pain for commercials who are on the hook to provide supplies to buyers.

But if logistics-savvy commercial traders are proved right in their expectations for a much smoother flow of meal to the end market going forward, then the speculative community could well encounter some pain of its own as prices retreat from their recent highs to well below the level where speculators bought.