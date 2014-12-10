Traders eye late-year run-up in soy vs wheat spread: Maguire

Combine harvesters work on a wheat field of the Solgonskoye farming company in the village of Solgon, southwest from Krasnoyarsk, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Wheat has been the star performer in Chicago lately, rising more than 27 percent since Oct. 1, compared with a 17 percent rise in the price of corn and a 14 percent rise in soybeans.

However, traders seem convinced that wheat’s recent run-up is nearly out of steam and should reverse heading into the end of the year after prices over-stretched to the upside.

In contrast, traders are bracing for more strength in the soybean market over the near to medium term thanks to strong importer demand and lingering questions about the extent and potential of the newly planted South American crop.

As a result, several traders are placing long soybean versus short wheat bets that they expect to move in their favor through the remainder of 2014 and into early next year.

RUNNING OUT OF STEAM

A combination of fundamental and psychological factors have helped fuel wheat’s gains lately, particularly concerns over growth in parts of the Black Sea and Australia, along with as-yet-unfounded worries about potential Russian export bans in light of rising domestic wheat prices. A sharp burst of speculative short-covering along with a wave of technical or chart-driven buying also helped push values higher.

Combined, these drivers served to boost front-month Chicago wheat futures more than $1.30 higher from the start of October through the first week of December, making that contract the top performer.

That impressive advance has served to leave nearby wheat futures a little overbought from a technical standpoint, with the widely tracked relative strength index registering at around 74 – above the 70 threshold that usually defines overbought status.

Alongside the chart-driven alarms, traders are also concerned that recent fears about a potential reduction in Russian exports might have been overstated.

Unusually dry and cold conditions before the crops there went into dormancy posed dangers, but crop forecasters recently have started to downplay the development risks as weather forecasts became less threatening.

Some concerns remain after the Russian Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) announced that, while it had yet to implement previously announced new regulations for grain exports, it would do so if there are any quality concerns involving crop supplies going forward. [ID:nL6N0TS2IR]

Many traders interpreted that announcement as a warning that export flows from Russia could be interrupted should quality checkers discover crop problems later in the season.

Others view the continuing strong pace of Russian export commitments – already at a record level – as an indication crop supplies remain abundant and that no real development issues have surfaced.

As a result, the news was largely shrugged off by the market by the end of the U.S. trading day, with prices closing off their highs.

SOY POTENTIAL

While traders view the wheat market as likely to struggle to sustain its recent gains, overall sentiment remains upbeat for soybeans following news that China’s imports of the crop in November jumped 47 percent from the month before.

The monthly tally of 6.03 million tonnes is the second largest November total on record after last year, and confirms a strong appetite for the oilseed in China, despite the hiccups besetting import demand for other raw materials.

Enduring concerns about the potential for the recently planted South American soy crop are also expected to support soybean prices over the near to medium term. Pockets of pronounced dryness served to delay plantings in several of the top producing regions and looks set to push the crop’s delicate pollination phase into the warmest part of the Southern Hemisphere summer.

What is more, soil moisture levels remain below normal in several key growing states, making regular rains critical for the crop going forward if yield potential is to be met.

The mix of strong demand from China and questions about Brazilian output look set to help soybeans hold steady to firm going forward. That should put the soybean market in a good position to outperform wheat to the end of the year should the latter market pull back as expected over the coming weeks.