Corn bulls shouldn’t get too excited about China’s GMO corn nod: Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - China’s alleged tune-change on accepting genetically modified U.S. corn shipments is unlikely to open the floodgates for U.S. exports to China anytime soon. China’s own flabby cash corn markets suggest the country already has plenty of inventories on hand.

Cash corn prices in Shandong Province – China’s top demand center – recently declined for the seventh consecutive week and are now some $72 per tonne (16.6 percent) off their 2014 highs and at their lowest levels since last spring.

Admittedly, those cash prices are still around $170 a tonne above the export price of corn at the U.S. Gulf, but nonetheless show little sign of urgency or supply tightness that would suggest an imminent surge in import demand.

Indeed, the subdued tone of domestic markets coupled with projections for China’s corn stocks to swell to 13-year highs open the door to a potential pick-up in corn exports from China. China corn exports are already projected to increase by over 350 percent from last year to four-year highs, but could climb further in 2015 if local traders determine that overseas buyers offer a better market for their supplies than domestic consumers.

And any such climb in outbound shipments of corn from China could eat into U.S. export market share elsewhere in Asia in major markets like Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

So while U.S. exporters may at first look favorably on China’s softened stance towards U.S. corn imports, it is clear China has no obvious need for excess supplies over the near term, and may well be in a position to compete with the U.S. as an exporter next year should domestic prices remain soft and supplies remain abundant.

SENTIMENT RULES

For most of the past 20 years, China was a net exporter of corn due to strong government-level commitment to self-sufficiency in grain production and relatively robust annual production growth rates than generally exceeded the growth rates in domestic demand.

However, between 2008 and 2011 China’s corn demand pace accelerated at a faster pace than domestic production, leading to a draw on domestic inventories and increased tension among the grain origination and distribution community which was charged with ensuring an adequate and reliable flow of food and feed supplies to end users.

It was during this period when China initiated its most high-profile forays into the corn import arena, scooping up more than 5 million tonnes in 2011/12 and a further 2.7 million the following year.

On their own, those import tonnages were very modest, considering that total World corn imports for those years were 116 million and 95 million tonnes respectively.

But because of China’s status as a major producer and consumer of corn, the mere fact that the country felt it necessary to also import large tonnages of the grain were interpreted by market players as extremely bullish. The worst drought in decades during the U.S. corn growing season also exacerbated China’s import impact around that time.

Yet following a strong rebound in domestic production last year – along with a steep climb in domestic stocks – China backed away from the import market with great fanfare in 2013. A dispute over unapproved GMO-strains found in corn shipments from the U.S. was the official reason for the import back-pedal, although some market observers have suggested that China’s official aversion to genetically modified crops was merely a smokescreen to allow the country’s buyers to back out of U.S. import deals and repurchase supplies at lower prices.

Regardless of the real motivation behind the shut-off of U.S. purchases over the past year or so, the recent change in tone in corn import communiqués by China will be welcome news for U.S. exporters, and will give them hope for an uptick in demand from the country going forward.

Recent reports of mould found in corn stockpiles in top growing areas will also boost sentiment among corn sellers.

But for the most part, U.S. corn exporters will likely see little impact if U.S. corn gets put on the approved list for China’s crop importers again, as China’s main buyers remain awash in local supplies and so will have little or no need for overseas supplies for the foreseeable future.