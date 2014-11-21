Soymeal options buyers get roughed up ahead of expiry: Maguire

Ryan Roberts walks through a soy bean field to check if it is ready for harvest in Minooka, Illinois, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - In general, commodities derivatives are a classic example of a zero-sum market, where there is a winner for every loser in every trade.

But any buyers of December soymeal options have been losers lately, as the prices of both calls and puts have turned lower in the run-up to options expiration. Such price erosion into expiration is not unusual, as the options concerned will be totally void beyond November 21.

What is unusual was the large burst of buying in both call and put options in late October and early November that suggested many traders had been hoping for some late price appreciation of those options before they expired.

As it stands, anyone who bought December soymeal options with strike prices within $30 a ton of the current soymeal futures price have lost money since late October – regardless of whether they own puts or calls.

What’s more, the volume of buying over that period was substantial. More than 3,000 puts at the $360 per ton strike were snapped up between Oct. 27 and Nov. 6 at between $6.00 and $8.00 each. With the latest price of those options under $2.50, that looks to have been a losing trade to the tune of roughly $20,000 with less than 2 days of trading to go.

Large bursts of put buying at the $350 and $340 strikes also occurred during the same interval, with similar price action.

Call buyers also seem to have made a mistake, with well over 10,000 options still open as we head into the expiration.

More than 4,400 call options remain open at the $370 strike alone, with at least 1,000 of those options purchased at between $17 and $25 a pop and within the past two weeks.

The latest value of those options is less than $7, so again those buyers look to be on the losing end of that trade.

Obviously, some of those options buyers are likely to be physical market participants who use options to hedge offsetting physical market exposure, and in that case will not be too upset about losing some of their investments in the options arena.

But many buyers are likely to have been speculative traders hoping to capture some last-minute fireworks in the December options arena as the underlying physical soymeal market remains mired in uncertainty stemming from a logistics logjam that is keeping a wave of fresh supplies from hungry end-users.

There’s still roughly two trading sessions left for those fireworks to ignite and deliver a nice return at the last minute, but for now it looks like those opting to take a late punt in meal options market will have some regrets.