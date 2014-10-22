Southern soybean growers steal a march on the Midwest - Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The 10 largest soybean growing states in the U.S. South collectively produced a record 775 million bushels of the crop this year, and are well on their way to bringing those supplies to market weeks ahead of growers in the Eastern Corn Belt where harvest is being delayed due to wet weather.

Southern growers are able to get their crops planted and grown sooner than their Midwestern counterparts in most years, due to warmer year-round temperatures. But last year soggy field conditions delayed harvest in many Southern areas, depriving growers there of the chance to capitalize on the strong export demand in place during the first quarter of the 2013-14 marketing season.

This year, Southern growers have been able to harvest their soybeans at a much faster pace than a year ago, and so are in a strong position to participate fully in the strongest export period of the year, and may potentially displace traditional Corn Belt supplies.

RECORD PUSH

Southern growers have been dialing up soybean plantings and production intentions for the past 6-8 years in response to the relatively stronger price performance of soybeans compared to more traditional Southern crops such as rice and cotton.

However, Southern producers have had uneven success rates in terms of soy output, as volatile weather conditions, pests and less crop experience compared to the heart of the Midwest resulted in as many production contractions as expansions on a year-over-year basis over the past decade.

That said, the strong soybean prices of 2012 and 2013 paved the way toward a more concerted push into soybeans lately, resulting in a record 17.75 million acres being planted in the crop for the 2014 season across the top 10 southern growing states.

Relatively benign weather, coupled with the widespread adoption of improved management techniques, seeds and technologies, also helped propel Sothern output higher, with this year’s collective tally surpassing the 700 million bushel total for the first time and accounting for roughly 20 percent of the national soybean total.

With soybean harvest well past the 60 percent mark in states such as Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana, much of that fresh production is already refilling the national supply pipeline, and potentially on its way to domestic and overseas purchasers.

For many growers across the South, this is a welcome contrast to the situation last year when wet fields prevented many from being able to access their crops and forced them to stand and watch as growers located farther north tapped into the record-strong export demand that prevailed late last year.

And timeliness is not the only benefit that Southern soy growers are gaining this year. Closer proximity to Southern export ports is also making their crops more competitive relative to those available farther afield, as brokers and traders can cut down on the cost - and time - of getting those supplies to the export market.

Indeed, the current availability of Southern soybean supplies has prompted exporters to step up competition for them, which has driven up the spot cash price of soybeans in places like Arkansas and Louisiana to a rare premium to Decatur, Illinois and other central Midwest locations.

MISSING THE WINDOW

For soybean producers in the Midwest, the combination of a slow local harvest alongside above-normal progress in the South has resulted not only in weaker cash prices for their crops, but also a risk that they may miss the most active export season of the year.

Soybean exporters traditionally secure roughly 60-70 percent of their full-year export deals within the October to December period, and so those producers who are not able to make their supplies available during that time window risk selling at a time when overall demand may be less competitive.

What’s more, with South America having overtaken North America as the primary soybean producer, U.S. growers who miss the export window risk selling their supplies during a period when other origins are the chief price setters, which could be at a discount to U.S. levels.

For this reason, Southern soybean growers are likely to be relieved that they have been able to get most of their supplies harvested already this season – even if prices are well below where they were at this point in 2013. For growers still dealing with wet fields in the Midwest, there is still time for conditions to improve enough to get the rest of harvest wrapped up and their supplies to market.

But if Eastern Corn Belt fields stay soggy for much longer, many Midwest growers may miss out on this year’s export season, and lose market share to their Southern counterparts.