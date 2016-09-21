Indian SUV maker Mahindra to recall some vehicles to check fluid hose

The logo of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is pictured on the pocket of a salesman's shirt as he poses inside the company's showroom in Mumbai August 13, 2013.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra, India's top sport utility vehicle maker, will recall some of its vehicles to inspect and reposition a fluid hose in the engine compartment, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The company said it has issued a recall of two of its sport utility vehicles (SUVs), the new generation Scorpio and NuvoSport, manufactured until June 2016.

It did not disclose how many vehicles would be affected by the recall.