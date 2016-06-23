FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Two dead in kayaking accident off Maine coast: officials
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 23, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Two dead in kayaking accident off Maine coast: officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after their kayaks overturned off the coast of Maine's Mount Deseret Island, a popular tourist destination, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday.

One of the paddlers' wives called authorities on Thursday evening after her husband and two friends were two hours late in returning from a planned trip, officials said in a statement.

Local boaters found one woman clinging to an overturned kayak in nearby waters, hypothermic and unable to speak. She was transported to a Bangor hospital, officials said.

The bodies of the other two paddlers were also recovered by local boaters, officials said.

"This is a very tragic outcome," said Kenneth Stuart, the Coast Guard's command duty officer for northern New England. "We deeply appreciate the efforts of those local boaters who assisted tonight and we'll be working to determine what happened and how to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future."

Located about 150 miles northeast of Portland, Mount Deseret Island is home to Acadia National Park, which draws some 2.5 million visitors a year.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.