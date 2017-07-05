Three people were killed and a fourth wounded on Wednesday in a series of shootings in central Maine, according to State Police, who said that officers shot and killed the suspected gunman.

The shootings occurred around 7:30 a.m. EDT in Madison, a town about 90 miles north of Portland, according to Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland.

No other details were immediately available.

