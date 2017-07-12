Maine Democratic lawmaker blasted for threatening post about Trump

(Editors note: Attention to language in 2nd paragraph that some readers may find offensive)

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Democratic state lawmaker in Maine called President Donald Trump "a joke" and made a threatening remark about him in a Facebook post that drew a sharp condemnation by the head of the state's Republican party.

"Trump was installed by the Russians, because they wanted to undermine American democracy and embarrass our country. Mission accomplished. Trump is a joke," Representative Scott Hamann wrote in a comment posted to a friend's Facebook page on Tuesday. "Trump is a half-term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that pussy."

The chair of the state Republican party, Demi Kouzounas, called on the Democratic speaker of the Maine House of Representatives to take action after Hamann posted his lengthy message about Trump late on Tuesday.

"Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this tirade is an implied death threat against our president," Kouzounas said in a statement. "The best way I can describe these comments is simple: Unhinged, dangerous."

Hamann, a third-term representative, said in a statement that he regretted his words.

"While the tone of the post was born out of frustration with the vile language currently surrounding politics, I should not have responded with the same language," he said. "This is not language I typically use, it does not reflect my personal values."

A spokeswoman for the Democratic speaker of the House, Sara Gideon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.