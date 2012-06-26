FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zynga to publish Majesco's golf course game
June 26, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Zynga to publish Majesco's golf course game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Video game publisher Majesco Entertainment Co said it entered into a publishing agreement with Zynga Inc for its latest social game, Mini Putt Park.

The game, which allows players to build online golf courses and run them, is scheduled to launch on Facebook Inc and Zynga’s social gaming platform Zynga.com this summer.

Majesco is the publisher and developer of various games like Zumba Fitness and BloodRayne, many of which are available on Microsoft Corp’s Xbox, Nintendo and Sony Corp’s PlayStation.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
