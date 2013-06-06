FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3D printer company MakerBot in talks to sell itself: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 6, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

3D printer company MakerBot in talks to sell itself: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - MakerBot, a privately held 3D printer maker, is in talks with unidentified suitors to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based startup had been in discussions over raising $300 million in venture capital that led to interest from possible acquirers, the paper said. (link.reuters.com/wun68t)

It is not certain that the talks will lead to a buyout, and instead the four-year-old company’s investors may raise more venture capital to build its business further, the Journal said.

MakerBot could not be immediately reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

3D printer makers have been gaining attention as they turn an evolving technology used by manufacturers toward consumers, offering the chance of making everything from toys to tools at home. MakerBot’s plug-and-play 3D printer models, which make objects by laying down layers of material, include the Replicator 2X.

Reporting By Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.