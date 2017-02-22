FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Malawi's president sacks agriculture minister in maize procurement probe
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 22, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 6 months ago

Malawi's president sacks agriculture minister in maize procurement probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LILONGWE (Reuters) - Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has dismissed the agriculture minister after an investigation into claims that the country paid too much for a delivery of maize from Zambia.

Mutharika ordered an investigation last month into the $34.5 million government maize purchase, following which he sacked George Chaponda, the southern African nation's information minister said on Wednesday.

Chaponda was not immediately available for comment.

Zambian opposition leader Saviour Chishimba said in December he had seen documents showing Malawi had been charged $345 per tonne for the 100,000 tonnes of Zambian white maize that was worth $215 a tonne. Shortly after the president launched the probe.

Malawi is importing maize to ease food shortages affecting an estimated 6.7 million people, triggered by a severe drought that swept the region in 2016.

Some senior Malawi government officials have said the price was higher because a transport and logistics company had to be hired to move the maize between the neighboring countries.

Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Writing by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.