'Serious anomalies' in Malawi vote count: President

Malawi's President Joyce Hilda Mtila Banda addresses the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

LILONGWE (Reuters) - Malawi’s ruling People Party has found “serious irregularities” in the counting and announcement of results from its May 20 election, President Joyce Banda said on Thursday, ordering a “manual audit” of the process.

Anomalies included vote tallies that exceeded the total number of registered voters in some constituencies and the use of technology to block the communications of some election monitors, Banda said in a statement.