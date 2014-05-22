'Serious anomalies' in Malawi vote count: President

LILONGWE (Reuters) - Malawi’s ruling People Party has found “serious irregularities” in the counting and announcement of results from its May 20 election, President Joyce Banda said on Thursday, ordering a “manual audit” of the process.
Anomalies included vote tallies that exceeded the total number of registered voters in some constituencies and the use of technology to block the communications of some election monitors, Banda said in a statement.
