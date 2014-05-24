FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malawi electoral body challenges president's annulment of elections
May 24, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Malawi electoral body challenges president's annulment of elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILONGWE (Reuters) - The head of Malawi’s electoral authority on Saturday challenged President Joyce Banda’s announcement annulling the country’s elections, saying she did not have the power to do this and that vote counting was continuing.

“As far as I know, the President doesn’t have any Constitutional powers to nullify the election, only the electoral commission has the powers to do so,” Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairman Maxon Mbendera told Reuters.

Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

