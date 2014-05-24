Malawi electoral body challenges president's annulment of elections

LILONGWE (Reuters) - The head of Malawi’s electoral authority on Saturday challenged President Joyce Banda’s announcement annulling the country’s elections, saying she did not have the power to do this and that vote counting was continuing.

“As far as I know, the President doesn’t have any Constitutional powers to nullify the election, only the electoral commission has the powers to do so,” Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairman Maxon Mbendera told Reuters.