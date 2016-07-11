FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Madonna visits Malawi hospital her charity is funding
July 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Madonna visits Malawi hospital her charity is funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLANTYRE, Malawi (Reuters) - Pop star Madonna paid a visit to a hospital project funded by her charity in Blantyre, Malawi at the weekend, inspecting progress on the construction of a pediatric surgery and intensive care unit.

Madonna, whose Raising Malawi charity says the children's unit in Queen Elizabeth Central hospital will open in early 2017, arrived with her two children adopted from Malawi, David and Mercy.

"We certainly have the support of the government, morally, but in terms of funding and fundraising I am not going to do it by myself," Madonna said of the project on Sunday. "I am gonna have lots of fundraising events and we have other donors and we're gonna continue to do fundraising."

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
