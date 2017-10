Foliage partly covers a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) [TERRN.UL] said on Wednesday it has completed the sale of its power assets to China General Nuclear Corp (CGN) under a $2.3 billion cash deal agreed last November.

State-owned CGN acquired 1MDB’s Edra Global Energy Berhad and its subsidiaries in a cash transaction, 1MDB said, and will assume the assets’ gross debt and cash reserves.