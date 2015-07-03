Malaysia PM says reports alleging corruption part of political sabotage

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s office said on Friday that media reports claiming he received money in his personal account from banks, government agencies and companies linked to the 1MDB state fund were a “continuation of political sabotage.”

“There have been concerted efforts by certain individuals to undermine confidence in our economy, tarnish the government, and remove a democratically elected prime minister,” Najib’s office said in a statement.

Najib had close to US$700 million (RM2.63 billion) in deposits from entities linked to 1MDB wired into his personal account, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Friday, citing documents from a government probe.