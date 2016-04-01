FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore central bank asks banks to provide details of 1MDB-linked dealings
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 1, 2016 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore central bank asks banks to provide details of 1MDB-linked dealings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A construction worker walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank has asked financial institutions to provide details of any transactions linked to Malaysian state investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) as part of its probe into possible money-laundering in the city state.

The statement came late Thursday after The Australian newspaper reported earlier this week that it believes that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has asked close to 40 banks with a presence in Singapore to provide information linked to 1MDB. The paper said flows into Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and National Australia Bank (NAB are believed to be among those queried.

ANZ and NAB both declined to comment.

“As part of its investigations into possible money-laundering and other offences in Singapore, (MAS) has been conducting a thorough review of various transactions as well as fund flows through our banking system,” MAS said in a statement. “MAS has requested a number of financial institutions to furnish information relating to the review.”

The central bank disclosed neither the number of banks involved in its review, nor the names of the Australian banks mentioned in The Australian report.

“Given the cross-border nature of these fund flows, MAS is also working closely with and seeking clarifications from relevant authorities in other financial centers,” it said.

Singapore has seized a large number of bank accounts as part of an investigation into possible money-laundering linked to 1MDB. These included the bank accounts of a private banker for Swiss wealth manager BSI.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Byron Kaye in SYDNEY; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.