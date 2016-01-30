FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB says not contacted by foreign legal authorities
January 29, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says not contacted by foreign legal authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Saturday it has not been contacted by foreign legal authorities on any matters relating to the company.

1MDB’s comments came in response to a statement by Switzerland’s chief prosecutor, who said he had formally asked Malaysia for help with his probe into possible violations of Swiss law by 1MDB, saying suspected misappropriations amounted to about $4 billion.

1MDB said it “remains committed to fully cooperating with any lawful authority and investigation, subject to advice from the relevant domestic lawful authorities, and in accordance with international protocols governing such matters.”

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
