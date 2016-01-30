Malaysia's 1MDB says not contacted by foreign legal authorities

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Saturday it has not been contacted by foreign legal authorities on any matters relating to the company.

1MDB’s comments came in response to a statement by Switzerland’s chief prosecutor, who said he had formally asked Malaysia for help with his probe into possible violations of Swiss law by 1MDB, saying suspected misappropriations amounted to about $4 billion.

1MDB said it “remains committed to fully cooperating with any lawful authority and investigation, subject to advice from the relevant domestic lawful authorities, and in accordance with international protocols governing such matters.”