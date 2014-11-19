AirAsia's third-quarter profit falls sharply as costs rise

An AirAsia plane is seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd, Asia’s largest budget airline by passenger numbers, said net profit for the July-September period fell 85 percent due to higher operating and finance costs.

Net profit for the third quarter fell to 5.4 million ringgit ($1.6 million) from 35.5 million ringgit a year before.

A spike in various operating expenses including staff and depreciation costs offset the higher revenue seen for the quarter. Finance costs increased 23.5 percent to 135.4 million ringgit.

Revenue rose to 1.32 billion ringgit from 1.28 billion ringgit but overseas earnings were down.

AirAsia registered a loss of 17.2 million from its associates, compared to a positive cash flow of 9.9 million a year ago. This was due to an operating loss in Thailand, where a 14 percent cut in average fares offset a 12 percent improvement in passenger volumes.

Earnings in Indonesia, while positive, fell by more than a third as seat capacity was cut by 15 percent and passenger volumes were 10 percent lower.

Loads in Thailand are expected to stay low for the current quarter due to continuing political unrest, although Indonesia is expected to recover and focus on routes flown out of secondary hubs beyond Jakarta.

Performance statistics released by AirAsia on Nov. 10 show that its load factor improved 2 percentage points to 78 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year ago. The carrier saw a net addition of four planes during the quarter to bring its fleet size to 171.

The results come a day after AirAsia X, the carrier’s long-haul arm, reported a net loss of 210.9 million ringgit.

Shares of AirAsia ended 1.65 percent higher at 2.46 ringgit per share after the earnings announcement. The counter has climbed 10 percent year to date, outperforming the benchmark stock index’s 2.6 percent drop.

(1 US dollar = 3.3590 Malaysian ringgit)