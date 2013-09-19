FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's AirAsia X agrees to form Thai joint venture
September 19, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's AirAsia X agrees to form Thai joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes smiles during a news conference in Mumbai July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd (AIRX.KL) said it had agreed to set up a joint venture in Thailand with the chief of sister company Thai AirAsia and an advisor to the Thai prime minister.

The joint venture, called Thai AirAsia X, marks the first overseas foray by AirAsia X, the long-haul arm of Asia’s largest low cost airline by passengers, AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL).

AirAsia X said in a filing to the Malaysian stock exchange late Wednesday that it had reached agreement with Thai AirAsia chief Tassapon Bijleveld and Julpas Kruesopon, a businessman and advisor to Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, to set up the company.

Thai AirAsia X submitted an application for an air operator’s license on June 20 and expected approval to be granted by end of this month.

The company will then apply for an air operator’s certificate, AirAsia X said in the filing.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates

