Australia says three more objects seen in Malaysia jet search

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities said on Wednesday that three more objects had been spotted by aircraft searching for a Malaysian jet missing in the southern Indian Ocean.

A civilian aircraft, one of 12 scouring the region some 2,500 km (1,550 miles) southwest of Perth, had seen two objects thought to be rope, while a New Zealand Air Force P-3 Orion spotted a blue object, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said on its Twitter feed.

None was seen again on subsequent passes and none was distinctive of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, ASMA added.

Earlier, Malaysia said new satellite images had revealed more than 100 objects in the search zone that could be debris.