Boeing team to analyze plane debris found on Reunion Island
July 31, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing team to analyze plane debris found on Reunion Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday it will dispatch a team to assist in analyzing plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

Malaysia is “almost certain” that the debris found on the island is from a Boeing 777, the deputy transport minister said on Thursday, heightening the possibility it could be wreckage from missing Flight MH370.

Boeing remains committed to supporting the MH370 investigation and the search for the airplane, Boeing spokesperson Doug Alder said in an email.

Malaysia Airlines was operating a Boeing 777 on the ill-fated flight, which vanished in March last year en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of the most baffling mysteries in aviation history.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
