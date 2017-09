Malaysia briefs passengers' families before announcement on missing plane

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian authorities are briefing families of passengers of a jetliner missing for more than two weeks before an announcement due by Prime Minister Najib Razak just minutes away, a government official said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar screens less than an hour after take-off from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing with 239 people on board on March 8.

No confirmed sighting of the plane has been made since.