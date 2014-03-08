Malaysia Airlines flights to continue as normal: CEO

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya speaks to the media during a news conference on missing Flight MH370, in Sepang March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

SEPANG, Malaysia (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines will continue to run other flights as normal, its chief executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said on Saturday, after one if its plane bound for Beijing went missing.

Flight MH370, operating a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, last had contact with air traffic controllers 120 nautical miles off the east coast of the Malaysian town of Kota Bharu, the airline’s top official had said earlier.