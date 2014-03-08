FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines flights to continue as normal: CEO
March 8, 2014 / 7:14 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia Airlines flights to continue as normal: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya speaks to the media during a news conference on missing Flight MH370, in Sepang March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

SEPANG, Malaysia (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines will continue to run other flights as normal, its chief executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said on Saturday, after one if its plane bound for Beijing went missing.

Flight MH370, operating a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, last had contact with air traffic controllers 120 nautical miles off the east coast of the Malaysian town of Kota Bharu, the airline’s top official had said earlier.

Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Paul Tait

