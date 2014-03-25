FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China seeks satellite data on missing Malaysian plane from Britain
March 25, 2014 / 7:28 AM / 3 years ago

China seeks satellite data on missing Malaysian plane from Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it hopes Britain will provide satellite data by British firm Inmarsat on the missing Malaysian Airlines plane.

When asked whether China wants Britain to give China the satellite information, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he hoped the “relevant country” could provide it.

Citing groundbreaking satellite-data analysis by Inmarsat, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday that Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished more than two weeks ago while flying to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, had crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee

