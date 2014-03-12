China says search efforts for missing plane to be expanded to land areas

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s air force will add two planes to the search for a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner, the country’s civil aviation chief said on Wednesday, adding that search and rescue efforts would be broadened to include land areas.

Li Jiaxiang, chairman of the Civil Aviation Adiministration of China, made the comments on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament.

In one of the most baffling mysteries in recent aviation history, a massive search operation has so far found no trace of the aircraft days after it disappeared carrying 239 passengers and crew.