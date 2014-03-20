FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China ambassador hopes Australia will confirm link between debris, jet
March 20, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

China ambassador hopes Australia will confirm link between debris, jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to Australia said on Thursday he hopes Canberra will confirm whether objects detected by satellites in the southern Indian Ocean came from a missing Malaysian Airlines jet as soon as possible.

China’s official Xinhua news agency reported his comments after Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said the two objects could possibly be from the missing airline and that an aircraft and navy ship had been sent to investigate.

Reporting By Hui Li and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Michael Perry

