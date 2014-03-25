China's Xi to send special envoy to Malaysia over missing plane

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a special envoy to Kuala Lumpur to consult with the Malaysian government over the missing Malaysia Airlines plane, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

Xinhua said Xi “has ordered to send a special envoy to Kuala Lumpur”. It did not name the envoy.

In a separate statement, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China will ask Malaysia to provide more detailed and accurate information on the plane, according to a government microblog account.

Li said the most important task at present is to search for the missing plane and he expressed sympathy to the family members.