Austrian not on Malaysia plane, passport stolen: Foreign Ministry
#World News
March 8, 2014 / 3:28 PM / 4 years ago

Austrian not on Malaysia plane, passport stolen: Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - An Austrian reported to have been aboard the Malaysia Airlines plane missing off the Vietnamese coast is safe at home and his passport was stolen, a Foreign Ministry spokesman in Vienna said on Saturday.

“Our embassy got the information that there was an Austrian on board. That was the passenger list from Malaysia Airlines. Our system came back with a note that this is a stolen passport,” he said.

Police found the man at his home. The passport was stolen two years ago while he was travelling in Thailand, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Janet Lawrence nL6N0M50DK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
