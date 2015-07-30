Malaysia Airlines says working with authorities to confirm plane debris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Thursday it was premature to speculate on the origin of aircraft debris that had washed up on La Reunion island in the southern Indian Ocean east of Madagascar.

No trace has been found of MH370, a Boeing 777, which disappeared in March last year carrying 239 passengers and crew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, in what has become one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

The statement said Malaysia Airlines was working with authorities to determine the origin of the debris.