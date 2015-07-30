FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Airlines says working with authorities to confirm plane debris
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 30, 2015 / 1:09 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia Airlines says working with authorities to confirm plane debris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Thursday it was premature to speculate on the origin of aircraft debris that had washed up on La Reunion island in the southern Indian Ocean east of Madagascar.

No trace has been found of MH370, a Boeing 777, which disappeared in March last year carrying 239 passengers and crew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, in what has become one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

The statement said Malaysia Airlines was working with authorities to determine the origin of the debris.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.