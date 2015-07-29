FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investigators believe debris found in Indian Ocean belongs to Boeing 777 - AP
July 29, 2015 / 10:18 PM / 2 years ago

Investigators believe debris found in Indian Ocean belongs to Boeing 777 - AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. official said on Wednesday air safety investigators have a “high degree of confidence” that aircraft debris found in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing 777, the same model as a Malaysia Airlines plane that disappeared last year, the Associated Press reported.

The official said investigators, including a Boeing air safety investigator, have identified the component as a “flaperon” from the trailing edge of a 777 wing, AP reported.

No trace has been found of the Malaysia Airlines jet, which disappeared in March last year carrying 239 passengers and crew from Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing, in what has become one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

