FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia to inspect suspected plane debris found in Maldives
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia to inspect suspected plane debris found in Maldives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Monday it will send a team to the Maldives to inspect debris found there and cautioned that it was too early to establish any connection to the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370.

This comes after several news reports said unidentified debris had been found in Maldives and were being collected by authorities in case they are from the missing plane.

“Once it is determined to be aircraft debris, discussions will be held to determine next steps in terms of the process of analysis,” said the transport ministry in a statement.

Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8 last year while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. It is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean, about 3,700 km (2,300 miles) from Reunion.

Prime Minister Najib Razak said last week that experts had “conclusively confirmed” a piece of debris found on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion last week was part of the wing of MH370.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Praveen Menon; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.