Malaysia Airlines: 'No reason to believe' crew caused disappearance of aircraft
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 6:38 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia Airlines: 'No reason to believe' crew caused disappearance of aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A senior Malaysia Airlines’ executive said on Wednesday that the airline has “no reason to believe” that any actions by the crew caused the disappearance of a jetliner over the weekend.

Hugh Dunleavy, the commercial director of Malaysia Airlines, told Reuters in an interview that “we have no reason to believe that there was anything, any actions, internally by the crew that caused the disappearance of this aircraft.”

The search for the jetliner expanded on Wednesday to cover an area stretching from China to the Andaman Sea, with authorities no closer to explaining what happened to the plane or the 239 people on board.

Reporting by Adam Rose, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
