Factbox: Dimensions of missing Malaysian jet
#World News
March 20, 2014 / 5:39 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Dimensions of missing Malaysian jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia has said two objects up to 24 metres (78 ft 9 inches) in size have been spotted by satellite in the southern Indian Ocean, providing a lead in the search for the missing Malaysian jetliner.

Following are the basic dimensions of the Boeing 777-200ER which was used on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, according to Boeing’s website.

Wing span 60.9 meters (199 feet 10 inches)

Overall length 63.7 meters (209 feet)

Tail Height 18.5 meters (60 feet 9 inches)

Fuselage Diameter 6.19 meters (20 feet 4 inches)

(The length of each wing was not immediately available but the published data implies that each wing is about 27.4 meters (89 feet 11 inches) long, after adjusting for the width of the fuselage).

Reporting by Tim Hepher, A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
