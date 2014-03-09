FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines says 'fearing the worst' for missing jet
March 9, 2014 / 2:18 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia Airlines says 'fearing the worst' for missing jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Sunday it now feared the worst for its missing plane carrying 239 people, more than a day after it went missing, and was working with a U.S. company that specializes in disaster recovery.

“In fearing for the worst, a disaster recovery management specialist from Atlanta, USA will be assisting Malaysia Airlines in this crucial time,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew was presumed to have crashed off the Vietnamese coast on Saturday, after losing contact with air traffic controllers off the eastern Malaysia coast.

Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Michael Perry

