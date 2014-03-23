FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French satellites reveal possible debris from Malaysia plane
#World News
March 23, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 4 years ago

French satellites reveal possible debris from Malaysia plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - French satellites have spotted “potential objects” in the southern search area for the missing Malaysia Airlines jet, Malaysia said on Sunday.

“This morning, Malaysia received new satellite images from the French authorities,” Malaysia’s transport ministry said in a statement. “Malaysia immediately relayed these images to the Australian rescue co-ordination center.”

The ministry did not give any other details on the satellite images.

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Nick Macfie

