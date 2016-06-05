FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 5, 2016 / 1:54 PM / a year ago

Passengers and crew injured in turbulence on Malaysia Airlines flight from London

The Malaysia Airlines logo is seen at the main entrance at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur April 21, 2014.Samsul Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Sunday that passengers and crew on a flight from London to Kuala Lumpur suffered minor injuries because of severe turbulence.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH1, carrying 378 passengers and crew, experienced "a brief moment of severe turbulence" over the Bay of Bengal, the company said in a statement.

A "small number" of injured passengers and crew on the flight, an Airbus A380, were treated by medical officers on arrival on Sunday, the company added.

Photos shared on social media showed toppled food carts, food strewn all over the aisle and cracks in overhead passenger units.

Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Andrew Bolton

