Malaysia seeks India's help in search for missing airliner
March 12, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia seeks India's help in search for missing airliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Malaysia has sought India’s help to locate a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner, India’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as the search expanded to cover an area stretching from China to the Andaman Sea.

“Malaysia and India are in contact on this since yesterday and contact points are being discussed. These contact points will ascertain what assistance is required and what India can offer,” a spokesman at the ministry said.

The spokesman said it had not yet been decided what area India would search in. India has a large military command in its Andaman and Nicobar islands and its navy patrols in the straits of Malacca.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Malini Menon

