Hijacking not ruled out in missing Malaysian jet-chief investigator

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Hijacking could not be ruled out and all possibilities were being investigated into why a Malaysia Airlines jet carrying 239 people went missing enroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, the chief Malaysian investigator said on Monday.

The investigator said Vietnamese authorities have not confirmed sighting any debris from the plane.

Flight MH370 disappeared early Saturday about an hour into its flight from Kuala Lumpur after climbing to a cruising altitude of 35,000 feet.