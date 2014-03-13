China Premier Li calls for relevant party to step up plane search

China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he arrives for a news conference, after the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said as long as there remains a “glimmer of hope” China will not stop the search for a missing Malaysian airliner flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and called for the “relevant party” to step up coordination.

“This is an international and large-scale search operation involving many countries. The Chinese government has asked the relevant party to enhance coordination, investigate the cause, locate the missing plane as quickly as possible and properly handle all related matters,” Li said in remarks to reporters.

The so-far fruitless search for the plane entered its sixth day on Thursday and China has dispatched multiple aircraft, ships and satellite in the multinational search mission.

