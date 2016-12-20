FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Australia has no current plans to extend MH370 search despite investigators' recommendation
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 8 months ago

Australia has no current plans to extend MH370 search despite investigators' recommendation

FILE PHOTO: A woman leaves a message of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014.Damir Sagolj/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia does not currently plan to extend the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, despite the recommendation of investigators to do so, a spokeswoman for the national transport minister told Reuters.

The investigators' report, released Tuesday, does not amount to the credible, new evidence required to extend the search, Kerri Griffiths, a spokeswoman for Australia's Infrastructure and Transport minister Darren Chester, said by telephone.

The current search area in the Indian Ocean is due to be exhausted by January. Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board, most of them Chinese, en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry

