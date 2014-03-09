FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia checking four names on missing flight: minister
#World News
March 9, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia checking four names on missing flight: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian investigators are checking the identity of four passengers on a missing Malaysia Airlines flight, but have not yet determined if the plane was downed by an attack, the country’s transport minister said on Sunday

“All the four names are with me,” Hishamuddin Hussein, who is also defense minister, told reporters.

He confirmed that Malaysian investigators had met counterparts from the U.S. FBI, and said the investigation was focusing on the entire passenger manifest.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Alex Richardson

