Malaysia says no confirmation yet of suspected jet debris
#World News
March 21, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia says no confirmation yet of suspected jet debris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Investigators have no received evidence so far that two objects spotted by satellite in the Indian Ocean come from a missing passenger jet, a top Malaysian official said on Friday.

“I have been getting reports all morning. There is no positive corroboration yet,” Defence Minister and acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters.

He was speaking after a search force resumed the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the remote southern Indian Ocean, trying to confirm a potential debris field.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, editing by Tim Hepher

