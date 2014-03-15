FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia PM says lost plane's movements indicate a deliberate act
March 15, 2014 / 6:44 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia PM says lost plane's movements indicate a deliberate act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Saturday that the movements of a missing plane were consistent with a deliberate act by someone who turned the jet back across Malaysia and onwards to the west.

Investigators had confirmed that an aircraft tracked by military radar was the lost Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, after its communications were likely switched off before it reached the east coast of Malaysia a week ago, Najib told a news conference.

“Despite media reports the plane was hijacked, I wish to be very clear, we are still investigating all possibilities as to what caused MH370 to deviate,” Najib said.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; writing by Stuart Grudgings

